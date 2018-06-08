Ruckus in Delhi Assembly, BJP MLAs marshalled out

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The special session of the Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday as the opposition members first staged a walkout, then returned to the House and were marshalled out later.

It started with Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa raising slogans against the Delhi government for its failure to ensure water supply to the city.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, accusing the BJP legislators of changing issues every day, urged them to maintain silence.

They also demanded an answer from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the Jan Lokpal bill file, which is reportedly lying with the Delhi government due to some technical reasons.

The MLAs, along with third BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan, then staged a walkout but came back after some time.

The BJP MLAs, along with some of the AAP MLAs, including Nitin Tyagi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, came near the Speaker’s podium and indulged in a noisy blame game there.

The Speaker asked all the MLAs to return to their seats and said he would ask the ministers concerned to furnish the responses the BJP MLAs were seeking.

But as Gupta continued raising demands, Goel directed the marshals to take him out of the House.

Later, Sirsa was also marshalled out, while Pradhan staged a walkout again.

Sirsa, along with the other two, later sat on a protest outside the Chief Minister’s Office in the Assembly premises.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa alleged that the AAP got them marshalled out so that Arvind Kejriwal did not have to face their questions.

The Chief Minister came to the House after the opposition MLAs were marshalled out.

The special session, which started on Wednesday, had witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday also, and Gupta and Sirsa were marshalled out for creating a ruckus in the House.

The session, earlier scheduled to end on Friday, has been extended until Monday by the Speaker.

–IANS

nks/nir/bg