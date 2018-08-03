Ruckus stalls RS proceedings, House adjourned till 2.30 p.m.

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw repeated disruptions and was adjourned till 2.30 p.m. amid ruckus created by the opposition over various issues, including the Rafale jet deal.

The government intends to take up the controversial triple talaq bill in the second half.

The first brief adjournment came during the Zero Hour when the House was adjourned for five minutes to meet at 12 noon.

As soon as the House was reconvened, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu took up the Question Hour when the opposition members were again on their feet, loudly protesting over different issues.

Naidu then adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.

Earlier, Congress leader Anand Sharma raised the issue of his notice for discussion on the Rafale deal under suspension of business rules.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, who was presiding over the House during the Zero Hour, informed Sharma that the Chairman had disallowed that notice. This agitated the Congress members.

Leader of Opposition in the upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Rafale deal with France was the “biggest scam” and it should be discussed in the House.

He said that by shortening Parliament sessions, the government was denying the opposition the chance to put up crucial issues in an effective manner.

“The opposition has only this one platform where it is face to face with the government and can raise issues. Therefore, Parliament sessions should be longer,” Azad said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said that Parliament was a place to raise issues of public importance and not to level “baseless allegations”.

The government intends to take up the triple talaq bill and the same is listed in the day’s list of business.

However, Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien said that to take up government business on a Friday, which is reserved for private members’ business, was “against the precedents of the House”.

The opposition also confronted the government over its claim that this had been discussed in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

“Chairman Sir, please take out the minutes of the BAC and see if this was discussed there or not,” Anand Sharma said.

