Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding rumours go viral

Bollywood’s most loved pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage rumors have been doing rounds in the industry for a while. If sources are to be believed then Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland tourism, has got an offer from the country’s officials to get married in the country.

Ranveer Singh who has never confirmed or denied a relationship with Deepika even as rumors have been around for some years, said recently it is a relationship of mutual admiration, he rates her very highly as an actor, and she doesn’t. Deepika even said she is comfortable with Ranveer’s presence around.

Ranveer also acknowledged that his “Bajirao Mastani”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” and “Padmaavat” co-star has helped him become a “well-rounded human being” and that he is “blessed to have her in his life”. Furthermore indicating that she was sporting a ring during her vacation in the Maldives, where they were rumored to exchange rings.

Deepika was with her sister Anisha Padukone on the show and the latter in jest said Deepika has been engaged successively for the last four years. Earlier in a media interaction when the dimpled beauty was asked about the engagement she had said, “There’s no such plan anytime soon. She is not pregnant, and not having a baby, she is not engaged and also not married. She is not even planning to get married anytime soon.”