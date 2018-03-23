Rumours about US House Speaker’s resignation dismissed

Washington, March 27 (IANS) US House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office has dismissed rumours about the Republican lawmaker’s resignation from the White House, a media report said.

“The speaker is not resigning,” AshLee Strong, Ryan’s spokeswoman, said in a statement on Monday.

The dismissal on Monday comes after a backbench Republican Mark Amodei from Nevada sparked the latest round of speculation by suggesting that other party lawmakers were bracing for the Ryan to resign from office this spring, reports The Washington Post.

“The rumour mill is that Paul Ryan is getting ready to resign in the next 30 to 60 days and that Steve Scalise will be the new Speaker,” Amodei said earlier on Monday on “Nevada Newsmakers,” a weekly news show.

Scalise, who was seriously injured when he was shot at a congressional baseball practice last June, currently serves as majority whip, the number three post in leadership.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is Ryan’s top deputy.

Republicans would be stunned if there was an outright resignation, in the middle of the term, without any political scandal, and many would suspect they had little chance to win the majority in November, The Washington Post reported.

The traditional route for a House speaker looking toward the exits is to run for another term and announce immediately after the election that he or she is stepping down, particularly if the party loses the majority.

