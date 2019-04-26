Run for votes to prompt voters held in Leh

Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) A run for vote mini-marathon was held on Saturday to prompt voters to exercise their democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Leh district.

Brand Ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir Election Authority Sana Dua, along with District Election Officer (DEO), Leh, Avny Lavasa and General Observer, Alkesh Kumar Sharma today flagged off a Mini Marathon from Leh Stadium, an official statement said.

“The marathon culminated at Leh main Bazaar amid a huge gathering.

“The marathon with the objective to promote voter awareness and educate the target population about EVM and VVPAT, was organised by Nodal Officer Leh and his team.

“All the district officers, religious and social heads, teaching fraternity and students participated in the mini-marathon.

Sana appealed to voters to exercise their voting right on May 6 for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Addressing the gathering, Avny Lavasa appealed the electorate of Leh to come out and cast their votes enthusiastically. A special appeal was made to all the eligible students to become ambassador of election and take the message of ethical voting to their family, relatives, neighbours and friends to keep up the spirit of healthy democracy,” said a statement.

