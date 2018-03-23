Runaway car kills 23 in Mozambican capital

Maputo, March 26 (IANS) At least 23 people were killed and about 30 were injured on Sunday dawn when a light vehicle rammed into a group of people at an on-site party by the Number 4 National Road near Luis Cabral region in Mozambican capital Maputo.

According to police, 21 were killed on the spot and two at the Maputo Central Hospital.

“This is probably the deadliest road accident caused by a single light vehicle in the country. There were close to 50 victims,” Head of the traffic division’s operations at the Police General Command Paulo Langa said.

Langa added that the car was completely destroyed after it hit several obstacles and finally stopped between the pillars of a pedestrian bridge, Xinhua reported.

The police officer added that the causes of the accident are hypothetical for now, but eyewitnesses said that the driver of the car was trying to escape after a fight in a nearby bar.

It was also assumed that the driver, who lost his life on the spot with the passenger, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Most of the victims were young residents of the neighbourhood Luis Cabral on the outskirts of Maputo city,” said Langa.

–IANS

qd/