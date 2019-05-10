Running best form of fitness: Arantxa Sanchez

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) On her first visit to Bengaluru, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario expressed her happiness to be the TCS World 10K International Event Ambassador. The former World No. 1 tennis player said after retiring events like these keep her connected to the sports world.

Known for her sheer tenacity and never-say-die attitude, the Spanish legend said running is a universal sport with no barriers.

“I think running is one of the best forms of fitness. Anyone can run, even families can run together. And I believe the acceptance for running in Bengaluru through the TCS World 10K has gotten bigger and bigger every year,” she said.

On race day, she will encourage the 25,000 runners at the event through her story of determination and never-say-die-attitude. “I am sure the city as well as the participants are all geared up for the run and hope they give their best and more importantly have fun too. I would like to wish them all the very best and would look forward to experiencing the energy and excitement on Race Day,” said Arantxa.

In a stellar 17-year career, the former Spanish pro accumulated 14 Grand Slam titles – four singles, six doubles, and four mixed doubles. At just 17, she reached the 1989 French Open final facing world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Steffi Graf.

Considered to be one of the most decorated Olympians in Spanish history winning four medals (two silver, two bronze), she was also the first Spanish player to simultaneously be ranked as the world’s No. 1 player in both singles and doubles.

–IANS

