Running is my favourite activity, says cricketer Iyer

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said apart from running, which he likes the most, he includes CrossFit and circuit training in his routine to achieve fitness.

Iyer said cricket is all about speed and sprints has always been his favourite activity.

“Cricket is all about speed, it does not require me to run long distances. In fact, during cricket drills and workouts, running has always been my favourite activity. I enjoy sprints so much I regularly run short distances of fifty, seventy or hundred metres,” Iyer said at the Nike Elevated Run.

“Apart from this, I enjoy spending time at the gym where I include CrossFit and circuit training regularly in my routine.

The 23-year-old cricketer said one needs to have determination, courage and persistence to excel at any game.

“What I consider essential to being an athlete is having a go getter attitude – an amalgamation of determination, courage and persistence. It is what you need to excel at any game or life for that matter. With respect to one’s skills, it is important to be honest and sincere,” he said.

Iyer also stressed on the importance of shoes while running and said: “Shoes are of primary importance when it comes to running. For me, running in the Nike React has been an experience by itself. The shoes are incredibly soft, cushiony and lightweight which make me agile and contribute to a better run.

–IANS

