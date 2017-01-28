‘Runningshaadi.com’ dialogues contributed by locals

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Amit Roy says that for his directorial “Runningshaadi.com”, which was shot in Punjab, the locals helped the team to develop dialogues for the forthcoming film.

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, was shot at real locations and often had crowds watching the shoot.

Talking about it, Roy said in a statement: “Me and my co-writer Navjot picked up a lot of dialogues and lingo from people around us during the shoot.

“We had a lot of instances where an over-enthusiastic crowd would not just be content with watching the shoot, but also gave their inputs on dialogues and mannerisms which we happily used in the film. It actually helped make the film more authentic.”

The movie is set for a February 3 release.

–IANS

