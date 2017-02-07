‘RunningShaadi.com’ to release in Pakistan

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Amit Roy’s Bollywood film “RunningShaadi.com”, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, will hit the screens in Pakistan on February 17, the same day as its release in India.

The news comes right after the release of much-anticipated Bollywood film “Raees”, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, was on Monday banned in Pakistan due to its “objectionable” content.

Director Roy said in a statement: “I think it’s a good way forward because just banning all things that the two nations enjoy about each other is not going to move our relationship forward.”

“We enjoy many of the same things and the people of both our nations are made from the same grain. So why let the politics chosen by the select few determine the common man’s desire on either side to communicate and enjoy each other’s cultures. I completely welcome this decision by our friends in Pakistan to release our film and I hope they enjoy it.”

After the self-imposed ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan ended on February 1, Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas screened Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil”. And now, “RunningShaadi.com” is set to release in Pakistan.

Vikram Malhotra, co-producer of “RunningShaadi.com”, said: “We are delighted that ‘RunningShaadi.com’ will release in Pakistan. The film is an endearing entertainer, especially for the youth and I am sure that audience across the world will enjoy this quirky yet meaningful story.”

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave a thumbs up to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to lift the “ban” by issuing No Objection Certificate to Indian films, subject to clearance by the Censor Board.

According to an official handout issued by the Information Ministry, the government was “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas”.

The statement, however, pointed out that the cinema houses would be allowed to screen movies only after approval from relevant censor boards.

Following the tensions over an attack on an Indian army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, and surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September last year, Pakistani cinema owners had decided not to screen Indian movies until the atmosphere became better.

The decision was taken after the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association banned all Pakistani artistes from working in films in India.

–IANS

nn/vm