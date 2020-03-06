Rupali Ganguly gives credit to husband for her comeback

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is making her comeback on TV with the show “Anupama” after seven years, says her husband encouraged her to pursue her acting career all over again.

“I would like to give huge credit to my husband for encouraging me to take up the show. I was quite happily mothering my child, so something had to be that exciting for me to step out of home.

“When I was offered the show, my husband really pushed me and said, ‘I will take care of our child and the house, you go ahead because this show will give you the chance to prove your worth as an actress’,” she said.

“My mother-in-law is 87 and it is not easy for a man to run a house when there are several responsibilities. Since it is a TV show, I am shooting for 12 to 13 hours. Staying away from my baby for so long is only possible if I know that my home and my baby are in good hands. I think by taking the whole responsibility, he made me fall in love with him again,” she added.

“Anupama” is a remake of the Bengali TV series “Sreemoyee”. The story revolves around a housewife played by Rupali. Directed by Rajan Shahi, the show will be aired from March 16 on Star Plus.

According to the actress, she is more nervous than ever.

“There is an insane amount of pressure and no one is putting that on me, I am putting it on myself. I have got everything I wanted, people put so much faith on me, so I have to deliver my best, really. Now I feel more nervous than that of a newcomer. I do not think I felt the pressure on my debut show. I just hope and pray that my passion and enthusiasm translate on-screen,” she said.

