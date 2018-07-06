Rupali Suri takes up kickboxing lessons for ‘Inside Edge 2’
Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Rupali Suri has taken up kickboxing lessons for her web series “Inside Edge 2”.
“I’m trying to achieve a leaner body without losing out on my curves. It’s no cakewalk, but it’s not impossible either,” Rupali said in a statement.
She trains early morning with celebrity fitness trainer Vijay Alva. Her workout routine is a combination of kick-boxing, running and Kathak.
“I’m a professional Kathak dancer. There’s an examination conducted annually by the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. So, I practice Kathak every alternate day with my Guru,” Rupali added.
She is also following a strict diet.
“Inside Edge 2” is backed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
–IANS
rb/