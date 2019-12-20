RuPay International to give 40% cashback on select outlets

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched global offers for all its RuPay International debit/credit) card user where they can now avail 40 per cent cashback on using these cards.

This benefit can be availed while performing international POS transactions at merchant outlets accepting RuPay International Cards (JCB, Discover and Diners Club International).

RuPay International debit/credit card users can earn 40 per cent cashback for international POS transactions in UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the UK, the US, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand. With this campaign Indians travelling abroad can earn up to Rs 16,000 cashback per month just by getting their RuPay International Card activated, the NPCI said.

Customers using multiple RuPay Cards can have the advantage of earning more cashbacks. The content of RuPay Travel Tales is specially curated for RuPay travel & hospitality offers across the world.

To avail this offer, Indians travelling abroad can get their RuPay International Card activated for international transactions by contacting its issuing bank, or even via net banking, mobile banking, phone banking or branch banking services of respective issuing bank. Users who want to avail the offer should look for acceptance logo of Diners, Discover or JCB on the back of their RuPay card and at the merchant outlet to avail the benefit.

Customers will have to do a minimum transaction of Rs 1,000 to be eligible for earning cashback with the maximum capped at Rs 4,000 for a single transaction. The offer can be availed by customers using RuPay International Card four times a month that can give them a chance of earning upto Rs 16,000 cashback. Customers using multiple RuPay Cards can have the advantage of earning more cashbacks.

Apart from earning cashbacks, RuPay International Cardholders can enjoy the benefit of accessing to RuPay affiliated domestic/international airport lounges. They also can avail attractive offers on booking international fights and hotels in association with Thomas Cook and Make My Trip.

NPCI COO Praveena Rai said: “It is also great to witness RuPay strengthening its foothold in international markets through networks like JCB, Discover and Diners Club International. We always aim to create an end-to-end value proposition for RuPay International Cardholders to make their overseas travel experience seamless and memorable.”

