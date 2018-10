Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The Indian rupee ended Monday’s session on a fresh closing low of over 74 to a US dollar.

The Indian rupee closed at 74.07 (74.0650) per US dollar, 30 paise weaker than its previous close of 73.77.

It opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.96 against the greenback.

–IANS

rv/mr