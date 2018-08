Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low to a US dollar during the morning trade session on Thursday.

Around 9.15 a.m. the Indian rupee was pegged at 70.80-81 to a US dollar.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee had plunged to 70.65-66 — the lowest ever mark — against the greenback.

–IANS

