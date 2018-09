Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Continuing its downward trend, the Indian rupee hit a new low of Rs 72.91 on Wednesday morning.

The rupee has been on a down slide owing to inflationary pressure and decline among its global peers against the dollar.

On Wednesday, it opened at a low of 72.78 per dollar, against the previous close 72.69 per dollar.

–IANS

rrb/in