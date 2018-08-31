Rupee slips to a new low; touches 71.79/$

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 71.79 to a dollar during the morning trade session on Wednesday.

Around 11.40 a.m. the rupee traded at 71.76 to a dollar before it touched 71.79 — the lowest ever mark — against the greenback.

The rupee had earlier touched 71.75 to a dollar around 10.40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 71.44-45 to a dollar from its previous close of 71.58 to a greenback.

According to Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President for Currency and Interest Rates with Kotak Securities, the weakness in the country’s equity and bond markets led to the rupee’s fall.

–IANS

rv/in/vm