Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 73.77 to a US dollar on Thursday morning.

It stood at 73.77 (73.7688) to a dollar — the lowest ever mark — it has touched against the greenback.

It opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.67 to a dollar from its previous close of 73.34.

At 9.50 a.m., the rupee stood at 73.65 to a greenback.

