New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the coverage under the sanitation mission for rural areas had seen 18 percent improvement since 2014.

“The coverage was 42 percent in October 2014 and is 60 percent now. It is 18 percent improvement,” Jaitley said in his budget speech for 2017-18.

