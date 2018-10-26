Rushed victory for Arenas, Martin increases advantage

Phillip Island (Australia), Oct 28 (IANS) Spain’s Albert Arenas (KTM) achieved his second victory of the season by winning a tight final sprint in the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix Moto3 held on Sunday on the Phillip Island Circuit.

He came in ahead of Italians Fabio di Giannantonio (Honda) and Celestino Vietti (KTM) in the second and third place respectively.

World leader and fellow Spaniard Jorge Martin (Honda) came in fifth after overcoming some collisions with other riders in the final laps, reports Efe news.

He, however, benefited from the accident of his most direct rival for the title, Italy’s Marco Bezzecchi (KTM), who was forced to leave the race after he was taken out by Argentina’s Gabriel Rodrigo (KTM).

Martin now has a total of 215 points in the world standings, 12 more than Bezzecchi and 20 more than his Honda teammate Giannantonio.

Japan’s Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda) came in fourth.

