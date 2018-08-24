Russell Brand has found peace in his life

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor-comedian Russell Brand says he has found “peace and serenity” after starting a family.

The 43-year-old comedian got married to lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher in August 2017. The couple live in the English countryside with their two children.

In an interview to The I Paper, he admitted that parenthood has transformed him as a man, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if parenthood had changed him, he said: “Yes. I think it’s inevitable that it changes you. You can be changed by a yogurt. So parenthood … I’ve got so much peace and serenity in my domestic life that I don’t have the same sort of buccaneer attitude.”

Brand, who is currently filming new children’s movie “Four Kids and It” in Dublin, has no career plan and is instead now focused on living and working in the present.

“There is so much change, so much volatility, so much uncertainty, that I’m really not able to look beyond. I’ll do this job and see what’s happening.”

