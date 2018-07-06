Russell Simmons faces rape allegation by granddaughter of W.W. Norton

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Alexia Norton Jones, the granddaughter of book publisher W.W. Norton, has accused hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of raping her in November 1990.

In November 1990, Norton Jones went on a date with Simmons. She recalls that they had a pleasant night out, which ended with the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings inviting her to see his new apartment in downtown Manhattan.

There, Jones says, Simmons pinned her against a wall and raped her.

“It was such a fast attack. He pulled my dress up. I must have said no seven to 10 times,” she told variety.com.

After she left, distraught and in shock, Jones claims that Simmons continued to pursue her, calling her at home and approaching her at social events.

Jones, a 31-year-old aspiring model and actress at the time was in the same social circle as Simmons. And Simmons was a friend of Jones’ father, Clarence Jones, who had served as an attorney and speechwriter for Martin Luther King Jr. After some years had passed, Jones forgave Simmons.

Last spring, almost three decades later, Jones filed a police report with the New York Police Department (NYPD), from her home in Arizona, detailing the incident, reports variety.com.

Although her case fell outside the statute of limitations in New York for felonies, she wanted to stand with the other alleged victims of abuse by the music mogul and producer. She says she isn’t seeking any monetary damages.

In total, more than a dozen women have accused Simmons of sexual assault or rape.

Simmons, who has denied any wrongdoing, stepped down from his companies in November, after a guest column was published in The Hollywood Reporter by the screenwriter Jenny Lumet, in which she alleged that he sexually assaulted her in 1991.

Simmons issued a statement to Variety.com, denying that he had assaulted Jones.

“I’m deeply saddened by this story from Alexia,” Simmons said.

“At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago. I have taken multiple lie detector tests that affirm I never sexually assaulted anyone. Alexia and I dated, were intimate and attended multiple events together after she alleges the incident occurred in 1990.

I considered her a friend for all these years and continue to have a warm relationship with members of her family. I believe we last spoke in 2006 when she called to express her disappointment over the fact that I had not attended an event honoring her father,” he added.

–IANS

nv/sed