Russell yet to join West Indies team for T20I series

Kolkata, Nov 3 (IANS) Explosive all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to join the West Indies team for their first T20 international of the three-match series against India here at the Eden Gardens.

India take on the Windies in the first contest on Sunday and Russell was included in the squad alongwith Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo.

West Indies team media manager Trinidadian Naasira Mohammed refused to comment on Russell’s status when asked why he was not seen in practice with the team.

“No comments, you will be sent a press release later,” she told IANS soon after skipper Carlos Brathwaite finished his pre-match media interaction.

A vital cog in Windies’ wheel, Russell also plies his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was a key member of the team that won the title in 2014.

According to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) local manager attached to the team, Russell missed the connecting flight from Dubai to Kolkata on Friday morning.

“Russell was supposed to come via Dubai. As far as I know, he missed the connecting flight,” local manager Moin Bin Moksud said.

“Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via London on November 1. I don’t have an update on Russell yet,” he added.

Russell was not part of West Indies’ ODI team due to injury, according to a release sent by Windies Cricket.

The 30-year old Jamaican was part of the team which lost the T20I series 1-2 to Bangladesh in the United States of America. Russell cracked a 21-ball 47 but failed to guide his team over the line.

