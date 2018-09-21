Russia appeals its ban extension by IAAF before CAS

Madrid, Sep 27 (IANS) The Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) has appealed the decision of the International Association of Athletics Federations to extend its suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the latter announced on Thursday.

The IAAF Council refused in July to reinstate RUSAF’s full membership and extended its suspension till the next meeting scheduled for December, reports Efe.

“RUSAF seeks a ruling from CAS annulling the IAAF Council decision of July 27, 2018, and reinstating it to full IAAF membership as soon as possible,” according to CAS’ media release that added: “An arbitration procedure has been opened.”

The appeal came one week after the World Anti-Doping Agency provisionally rehabilitated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), whose license was suspended three years ago over an alleged state-backed doping programme.

RUSAF was suspended shortly before the 2016 Summer Olympics over the allegations and only a handful of Russian athletes were cleared to take part in the event under the Olympic flag.

