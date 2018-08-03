Russia condemns assassination attempt on Venezuelan president

Moscow, Aug 6 (IANS) Russian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the attempted attack against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stressing that using terrorism in political struggle is “unacceptable”.

“We consider categorically unacceptable the use of terrorist methods as tools of political struggle. Obviously, such actions are aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Maduro escaped unharmed from an attempted attack of explosive drones on Saturday night during his speech to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the country’s National Guard.

The foreign ministry noted that the attack came at a time when the congress of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela held just a few days ago outlined the priorities for restoring the country’s economy.

“We are convinced that the settlement of political differences must be carried out exclusively in a peaceful and democratic way,” the ministry said.

–IANS

pgh/