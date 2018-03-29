Russia conducts second test of ballistic missile

Moscow, March 30 (IANS) Russia has conducted a second drop test of its latest heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The missile, Sarmat, was test-dropped at the northern Plesetsk spaceport. The ministry said the trial had confirmed its pre-launch and first flight stage characteristics, Xinhua news agency reported.

A rare video of the test was released on the social media.

The first launch of this rocket took place in December 2017. It will replace the Soviet-era Satan missile, which is approaching the end of its service life.

In his annual address to parliament on March 1, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has begun testing Sarmat which has “practically no range limits” and can penetrate any missile shield.

Sarmat reportedly has a shortened active phase of flight. It has enhanced capabilities to overcome missile defence and is capable of carrying large quantities of ammunition.

