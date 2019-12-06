Russia keen to boost investment in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Russian investors are keen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan and want to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Pakistani counterparts, said Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry Commission for Pakistan Head Stanislav L Korolev.

While addressing the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he discussed various options for promoting business collaboration between the private sectors of both countries, reported The Express Tribune.

Korolev was part of a 64-member delegation headed by Minister for Trade and Industries for the Russian Federation Denis V. Manturov visiting Pakistan.

The new Pak-Russia deal is expected to amount $9 billion under which Islamabad would purchase heavy and medium fighter jets, medium and short-range air defence systems, tanks, combat helicopters, and warships.

Russia is expected to provide financial assistance worth $1 billion for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Pakistan Steel Mills project.

Korolev said that Russia had advanced technology in the industrial sector and Pakistani entrepreneurs could better promote their business by enhancing close cooperation with Russian counterparts.

He said that Moscow CCI was sending its delegations to 40-45 countries every year and they were now taking great interest in Pakistan for business prospects.

Appreciating ICCI’s role in trade promotion, he invited ICCI to take its delegation to Moscow for B2B meetings with Russian counterparts and assured that his chamber would cooperate in connecting them with the right partners.

Korolev was part of a 64-member delegation headed by Minister for Trade and Industries for the Russian Federation Denis V. Manturov visiting Pakistan. –IANS

dpb