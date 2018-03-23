Russia ships out moisture separator-reheaters for TN n-project

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Three sets of moisture separator-reheaters for the power hall of the third unit of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) have been shipped to India as part of a second batch of equipment for the under-construction Unit 3, KNPP’s Russian equipment supplier and technical consultant Rosatom said on Tuesday.

According to Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), which is building the KNPP in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a total of four moisture separator-reheater sets are to be supplied for each nuclear unit.

“Moisture separators-reheaters are designed for drying and reheating of moist steam. The equipment is included in support systems assuring turbine unit functioning,” Rosatom South Asia said in a release here.

The company said the equipment will reach India using multi-modal transport.

“From Podolsk by railroad to Saint-Petersburg port, then by water transport through Baltic and Mediterranean seas, Suez Canal, Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. The cargo is planned to be landed at the nuclear power plant in April,” it said.

Two high-pressure heaters for the turbine hall of the third unit of KNPP have been shipped to India earlier this month as part of the first batch of equipment

Kudankulam project is envisaged to have six reactors of 1,000MW capacity each, the first two of which have already been commissioned. Four other units are in various stages of implementation or planning.

