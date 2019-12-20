Russia to examine crashed Kazakh plane’s flight recorder

Nur Sultan, Dec 28 (IANS) The flight recorder of a plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Almaty, killing 12 people on board, will be handed over to Russia for examination, a Kazakhstan government official said on Saturday.

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev said told the media: “An investigative group is currently working on site, the flight recorders have been taken out. Tomorrow, we hand them over to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for deciphering,” TASS News Agency reported.

The Fokker 100 plane operated by the Bek Air en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed on Friday morning shortly after take off.

The plane lost altitude and crashed into a two-storey building. There were 93 passengers and five crewmembers on board.

At least 67 people were injured, out of which 47 people remain hospitalized.

Bek Air has eight Fokker 100 planes.

The airline’s operations have been suspended until the causes of the accident are established.

A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.

–IANS

ksk/