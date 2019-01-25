Russia to host internal Palestinian dialogue on reconciliation: Official

Ramallah, Jan 27 (IANS) A senior Palestinian official has announced that Russia will host and sponsor an internal Palestinian dialogue in Moscow on reconciliation and ending internal division in mid February.

Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdulhafiz Noufal told the official Voice of Palestine Radio on Saturday that Moscow had sent invitations to ten Palestinian factions, including Islamic Hamas movement and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Fatah Party, reports Xinhua.

“The sessions of dialogue will be held in Moscow for ten days in mid February,” he said, adding that “leaders of the invited factions will hold dialogue for two days on reconciliations and the obstacles that face accomplishing it.”

Noufal also said that leaders of the factions will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, briefing him what had been achieved during the meetings and what is needed from Russia.

“The Russian invitation doesn’t contradict with the efforts of Egypt which is the main sponsor of the reconciliation file,” he said, adding that the Russian role will be completing the Egyptian role.

The Russian invitation expresses Russia’s desire to listen to the Palestinian party’s different opinions, he said, adding that President Abbas blessed the Russian invitation and expressed hope that there will be soon a Palestinian agreement.

It’s not the first time that Russia hosts the internal Palestinian dialogue. In last January, leaders of ten Palestinian factions met in Moscow to discuss the Palestinian internal division.

The Palestinian factions included Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad, the People’s Party, the Popular Front (PFLP), the Democratic Front (DFLP) and four other minor factions in Palestine liberation Organization (PLO).

–IANS

vin