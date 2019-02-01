Russia to increase range of new missiles, create ground launchers

Moscow, Feb 5 (IANS) Russia plans to increase the range of missiles being developed and create ground-based launchers for its Kalibr long-range missiles and long-range hypersonic missiles, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

“It is important to increase the firing range of ground-based missile systems being developed today,” Shoigu said during a Defence Ministry conference call, according to an official transcript.

In 2019-2020, Russia needs to develop a ground-based version of the sea-based Kalibr complex with a long-range cruise missile, which proved itself well in Syria, and a ground-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic rocket, Shoigu was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

These measures will be implemented in response to the US suspension of its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (IRNFT) and following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order for taking counter-measures, the minister said.

The use of sea-based and air-launched missiles in ground-based versions will significantly shorten the manufacturing time for new missiles and reduce their funding, he added.

