Russian envoy Kudashev meets Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Thursday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here, days after the Delhi government organised the “Days of Moscow in Delhi” event.

Kudashev met Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Delhi Secretariat and thanked them for organising “Days of Moscow in Delhi” — a two-day celebration as part of an agreement for Tourism and Education between the two cities in November.

The celebrations saw a variety of activities, including art and culture, heritage, sports and other areas of mutual co-operation.

In October 2018, the governments of Delhi and Moscow had signed the agreements.

–IANS

