Russian experts to inspect UK military activity

Moscow, April 23 (IANS) Russian experts will carry out a military activity assessment in a district in the UK starting from Monday, a top official said here.

“From April 23 to 26, within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence and Security Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans to inspect a district on the UK territory,” Sputnik News quoted Sergei Ryzhkov, the head of Russia’s Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspection will either reveal the scope of military activities in the area or confirm the absence of any activity.

The designated territory has an area of 16,000 square kilometres.

The experts will visit the training grounds and ranges, receive briefings on military activities, formations and units in the specified area, Ryzhkov said.

The Vienna Document is aimed at confidence and security building in Europe and envisages the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defence planning, and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.

–IANS

