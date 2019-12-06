‘Russian FM’s talks with Trump, Pompeo constructive’

Moscow, Dec 12 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Washington this week were pragmatic and constructive, a government official said here.

“They discussed very specific topics on which we have already established dialogue – Syria, Afghanistan, and so on. Those are issues on which progress needs to be mode, and movement should only be forward, not backward or sideways – issues of security, disarmament, strategic stability and so on.

“That’s why it was a very pragmatic and constructive dialogue,” TASS News Agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying to the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Wednesday.

Lavrov made an official visit to the US on Tuesday during which he met Trump and Pompeo.

The visit was his first since 2017, when he also met with Trump in the Oval Office.

–IANS

ksk/