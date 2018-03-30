Russian football club Krasnodar dismisses coach Shalimov

Moscow, April 2 (IANS) Russian football club Krasnodar on Monday fired their head coach, Igor Shalimov, saying a replacement is to be announced in the coming days.

Shalimov, who had led Krasnodar since 2016, lost his position following his team’s 1-1 draw against Anzhi Makhachkala in Sunday’s Russian Premier League match, reported Efe.

“A decision to remove Igor Shalimov from his coaching position was taken by the top management of FC Krasnodar on Monday. The name of the new head coach of the black-greens will be announced in the next few days,” the club said in a statement.

Out of 66 official games, Shalimov led the club to 30 wins and 19 ties, with 17 losses, the club added.

Krasnodar, which finished fourth last season, is currently fifth in the Russian Premier League, one point behind Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Russian coach had a career as a player in the late 1980s and 1990s with several clubs, including Spartak Moscow, Inter Milan, Napoli and others, before he began coaching.

