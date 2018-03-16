Russian found dead in London, police launch probe

London, March 17 (IANS) UK police have launched a murder investigation after the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov in London.

Glushkov was found dead at his home in New Malden, in southwest London, on March 12, BBC reported on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Glushkov, who was 68, died from “compression to the neck”.

There is, at this stage, no evidence linking the death to the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, police said.

Detectives are retaining an open mind and are appealing for any information that will assist the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at or near his home in Clarence Avenue, New Malden, between March 11 (Sunday) and March 12 (Monday) to contact them.

Glushkov is the former deputy director of Russian state airline Aeroflot.

He was jailed in 1999 for five years after being charged with money laundering and fraud.

After being given a suspended sentence for another count of fraud in 2006, he was granted political asylum in the UK in 2010 and became a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Glushkov also had a close friendship with fellow Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky, who came to the UK in 1999 after falling out with Putin.

Berezovsky was found hanged in the bathroom of his Berkshire home in 2013 and an inquest recorded an open verdict.

