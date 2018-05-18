Russian man masturbating on board aircraft arrested

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A Russian man who allegedly masturbated in front of his Indian woman co-passenger on an international flight has been arrested, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Krishna Ridzhal, was travelling from Istanbul to Delhi on Turkish Airlines flight TK-716, which landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at 4.45 a.m.

“As soon as the flight landed at IGI airport, the victim informed the police control room about the incident and also alerted airport security officers,” said a senior police officer.

A quick response team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) immediately reached the spot and apprehended the accused.

During the probe, officials learned the accused, sitting next to her on the flight, had unzipped his trouser and started masturbating in front of her.

The woman had complained to the crew and the accused was shifted to another seat.

According to the Delhi Police official, their team reached the spot and the accused was handed over to them by the CISF. Both the victim and accused were taken to the IGI airport police station, where the woman’s statement was recorded.

An FIR was registered against Ridzhal under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested him, the officer added.

–IANS

sp/vd