Russian military plane disappears from radar off Syria

Moscow, Sep 18 (IANS) A Russian military aircraft with 14 people on board has disappeared from the radar after flying over Syria, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Connection has been lost with the crew of the Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea,” the Ministry said.

Contact was lost at about 11 p.m. on Monday, reports the BBC.

The incident reportedly occurred about 35 km from the Syrian coast as the aircraft was returning to the Hmeimim airbase near the north-western city of Latakia.

According to state-run TASS news agency, trace of the Il-20 on flight control radars disappeared during an attack by four Israeli F-16 jets on Syrian facilities in Latakia.

“At the same time Russian air control radar systems detected rocket launches from the French frigate Auvergne, which was located in that region,” it added.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway, the BBC said.

Russia began military strikes in Syria in 2015 after a request from President Bashar al-Assad, who has stayed in power despite seven years of civil war.

