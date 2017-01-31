‘Russian Paralympic membership may be restored by 2018 Winter Games’

Moscow, Jan 31 (IANS) The Russian Paralympic Committee’s (RPC) membership of the International Paralympic Committee could be restored before the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea if Russia meets the reinstatement criteria in full, the IPC has said.

The IPC Governing Board on Monday turned down an RPC request to allow Russian athletes into qualification events for the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games while it remains suspended, reports Sputnik.

“The IPC’s decision does not necessarily close the door on possible Russian participation at next year’s Games, however,” read the IPC statement posted on its website.

“Should the RPC continue to cooperate fully with the IPC Taskforce and meet the reinstatement criteria in full before Pyeongchang 2018, then the IPC Governing Board will lift its suspension,” the statement said.

–IANS

sam/vt