Russian PM, Spanish King present at Russia-Spain match

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attended the Round of 16 clash between Russia and Spain at Luzhnki Stadium on Sunday where his side scored an upset, knocking pre-tournament favourites Spain 4-3 (1-1) via penalty shootouts to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

King Felipe VI of Spain and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also present at the stadium, reported Tass news agency.

Earlier, Medvedev had attended two groups stage match featuring Serbia and Brazil and Russia’s game against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki.

–IANS

kk/vd