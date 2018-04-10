Russian UN envoy warns against US military action on Syria

United Nations, April 13 (IANS) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia has warned the US against military action on Syria.

“We hope that there will be no point of no return, that the US and the allies will refrain from military action against a sovereign state,” Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are very concerned about the situation, about the dangerous escalation.”

The Security Council members were holding closed-door consultations at the request of Bolivia.

The immediate priority of the Security Council is to avert the danger of war, said Nebenzia.

Asked whether there will be war between the US and Russia in case of a US military strike against Syria, Nebenzia said: “We cannot exclude any possibility, unfortunately, because we saw messages that are coming from Washington — they were very bellicose. They know we are there (in Syria).”

“I wish there was dialogue through appropriate channels to avert any dangerous development.”

He said any U.S. military action against Syria would be a violation of international law. Even the threat of use of force is against the UN Charter, he said.

Bolivia requested Thursday’s consultations after US President Donald Trump threatened to launch a missile attack against Syria at reports of chemical weapons use in the country.

Russia has called for an opening meeting of the Security Council with the participation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Nebenzia.

–IANS

pgh/