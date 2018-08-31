Russian warplanes hit positions of Nusra Front in Syria

Moscow, Sep 5 (IANS) Four Russian jets have bombed positions of Nusra Front in Syria’s Idlib province, Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, four planes of the Russian aviation unit deployed at the Hmeymim airbase carried out strikes on the militants’ storages where they kept drones, Sputnik quoted Defence Ministry spokesman as saying.

The two Su-34 jets also destroyed a workshop where terrorists assembled drones and a warehouse of explosives, he added.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow has been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

–IANS

mag/sed