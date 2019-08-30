Russia’s Kolmar Co eyes greater business in India

Vladivostok (Russia), Sep 3 (IANS) Russia’s Kolmar company, which is into coal mining business, is eyeing a commercial opportunity with Indian companies, discussions regarding which are expected during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) starting here on Wednesday.

The company feels that there can be a new perspective for Indian metallurgists as it has established convenient logistics, and a deep-water port is under construction, which will be launched in early 2020.

The Russian-Indian panel discussion and the Russia-India business dialogue with the participation of leading entrepreneurs of the two countries will be devoted to issues of cooperation between Russia and India, in which Kolmar will take part.

Representatives of the official Indian delegation, as well as heads of major Russian and Indian companies, are expected to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral economic ties and areas of interaction, outline steps to deepen industrial and technical cooperation between the economies of Russia and India.

They will also talk about the prospects for inter-regional cooperation and joint investment projects.

In July and August, the Kolmar group held meetings with the largest Indian energy companies – Tata Power and Coal India – for cooperation on investment projects in the Far East.

“Today, regular deliveries of Russian anthracite are going to India, but the coking coal market has not yet been affected. The company may open a new opportunity for Indian colleagues to diversify the supply of metallurgical raw materials from Australia,” Anna Tsivileva, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kolmar Group JSC, said in a statement.

Kolmar coal mining company is an anchorage resident of the TPD “South Yakutia” and a rapidly-developing industrial enterprise.

According to strategic plans, by 2021, the total volume of production and processing at all Kolmar enterprises will be increased to 20 million tons.

The company began construction of the third Inaglinskaya-2 plant with a capacity of 12 million tons and several mines and a modern coal terminal in Muchka Bay, Khabarovsk Territory, with a capacity of 24 million tons per year.

The competitive advantage of Kolmar is the combination of unique coking coal quality characteristics and optimal logistics.

The company sets itself the task of not only marketing and selling its own coal, but also carries out great work to strengthen the reputation of the Russian supplier as a reliable and stable partner in the global market. Long-term contracts to increase supplies with world-class metallurgists are signed annually.

