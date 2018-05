Shanghai, May 12 (IANS) Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene on Saturday clinched the title at the Shanghai leg of the IAAF Diamond League, clearing 1.97 metres.

Lasitskene is the winner of the 2017 Diamond League finals. The Shanghai tournament was the 39th competition in a row for the Russian athlete, in which she won gold medals, reported Tass news agency.

–IANS

