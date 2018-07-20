Rwanda is key to Africa: Modi

New Delhi/Kigali (Rwanda), July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Rwanda is the key to Africa.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the India-Rwanda Business Forum jointly organised by Ficci and the Rwanda Development Board in Kigali.

Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, in his address at the forum said that his administration is willing to address any bottleneck such as visa issues to further strengthen trade relations between the two countries.

At present, India is amongst the top trade, investment and development partner of Rwanda.

“Over the past decade, Rwanda has been hailed as a rising star of Africa and is one of the fastest growing economies,” a Ficci statement said.

Rwanda ranks second in Africa in terms of competitiveness as per the Global competitiveness report of World Economic Forum 2017-18.

Ficci President Rashesh Shah said that India considers Rwanda a serious strategic partner in Africa.

“Rwanda is a rising star in the Africa growth story which resonates well with India. Trade between India and Rwanda has crossed $100 million. We expect that to cross $1 billion in the next few years,” Shah was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added: “There are plenty of opportunities in both the countries. Ficci as the apex chamber and the Indian industry would support wholeheartedly in harnessing the potential.”

Shah who is also Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group, led an over 100-member strong Indian business delegation to Rwanda.

Apart from the business forum and B2B meetings, several MoUs were signed on this occasion between RDB and Ficci, RDB and Avaada Power and others.

