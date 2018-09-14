Ryan Coogler to produce ‘Space Jam’ sequel

Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will produce the sequel of animated sports comedy film “Space Jam”. It stars American professional basketball player LeBron James.

Andrew Dodge and Lin are writing the script for the film, reports hollywoodreporter.com

The sequel will be directed by Terence Nance, whose other works include “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” and “Swimming in Your Skin Again”.

American former professional basketball player Michael Jordan teamed up with Looney Tunes characters in 1996’s “Space Jam” which grossed $230 million worldwide. In the film, Jordan was enlisted by Bugs Bunny and friends to help them win a basketball match against a group of aliens.

Excited about the sequel, James said: “The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

The “Space Jam” sequel is tentatively slated to release in 2019, during the NBA off-season.

