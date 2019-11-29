Ryan Reynolds: After 40 action scenes aren’t hilarious anymore

Seoul, Dec 2 (IANS) Popular for his wit and humour, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who will be seen performing some high-octane action and some adrenaline rushing chase sequences in his upcoming film “6

Underground”, says he found performing stunts in the upcoming movie exciting but quipped that after he turned 40, falling on cement wasn’t hilarious anymore.

“I loved the car (chase) stuff, all the stuff on the giant boat and the (action sequence) Hong Kong. That was the kind of action sequences which I think were hilarious and fun and exciting. Hardest one was the just fighting the actual hand-to-hand combat stuff… I think after I turned 40 falling on cement wasn’t hilarious anymore. I love action, performing it and being a part of it .. I love learning from it… I wouldn’t say challenging but mostly exciting,” Reynolds told reporters here.

Directed by Micheal Bay, “6 Underground” tells the story of six individuals, who form a vigilante squad after faking their deaths in order to take down notorious criminals to bring about change in the world.

Talking about his character, he said: “He is an enterprising billionaire who is lot like lis counterparts the other ghosts in the movie. He is the guy who lost his way to become someone with disenfranchised geopolitical issues and life in general.”

Cryptically taking a dig at some world leaders, he added: “He does something that I think we all at a time in our lives in general wish we could do which you watch in the news looking at the world and you see how it’s on fire in places, dictators are in charge. You wouldn’t dignify any other term other than bully and these people are dictators injuring hurting and killing huge swatches of their own population.”

“My characters is basically who takes into his own hands and uses all of this insane amount of money that he happens to have and decides to put it to use to make the world a better place. So, he targets one specific dictator and decides to bring down his entire regime with only the six people he has with him.”

Playing the leader of his “Ghost” squad in the Netflix’s flick, did Reynolds feel like a leader ever on set?

“I would not. Most of the films I do these days I am lucky enough to produce it too and this is a movie I did not produce. I just got to be there as a student and part of the team. I think that was for me a huge privilege… I think on any set the team leader is always the director and in this one will be Micheal Bay… I wouldn’t consider myself the leader. If anyone was the leader in the cast then that would be Melanie Laurent,” he said.

The 43-year-old star says he felt like a student while working on “6 Underground”.

“I feel like I have been lucky enough to work in this business for over 25 years now and I don’t think I have worked in a movie that has had this kind of scale and scope (in action) and the fact that they are bringing this to Netflix… This is a movie that is so big and muscular and such an event that… I kind of felt like a student again watching the movie and watching not just the way Micheal Bay works and moves the camera around but also the entire team around him,” he said.

