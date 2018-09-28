Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over risque image
Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds has trolled his wife and actress Blake Lively on social media over a racy image.
Lively posted a risque image of herself on her Instagram account. The “Gossip Girl” star is seen standing over a nude man who offers her a carefully balanced cocktail glass, his legs akimbo, reports foxnews.com.
Lively’s caption read: “My turn…”
Reynolds joked: “He seems nice.”
The image is part of a campaign promoting the 31-year-old’s latest film “A Simple Favor” in which Lively plays a career woman gone missing.
–Ians
