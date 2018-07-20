Ryan Reynolds wants to explore Deadpool’s bisexuality

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds says he wants to explore the bisexuality of Deadpool in future films based on the character.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, he said he is hoping that Deadpool and his alter-ego Wade Wilson, a self-described pansexual, will one day explore that side of his sexuality, reports variety.com.

“I certainly think that this universe needs to represent and reflect the world in very real ways,” Reynolds said when asked by a bisexual fan if future “Deadpool” movies will feature more gay characters.

He added: “The great thing about ‘Deadpool’ is that we are allowed to do things that other superhero movies do not necessarily do. It is something that I would love to see more of, certainly through Wade, certainly through this universe because it is something that we are building out more.”

“Deadpool 2” boasted one gay character. Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who is depicted in the film as happily involved in a relationship with another woman.

Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the role, said she had one demand for producers. She wanted to make sure that they depicted her same-sex relationship “the way it is and not be a big deal”.

–IANS

dc/nn/mr