S Arabia welcomes joint action to investigate journalist disappearance

Riyadh, Oct 13 (IANS) Saudi Arabia welcomed on Friday Turkey’s announcement of approving the Saudi request to form a joint team to investigate the Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance in Istanbul, Turkey.

The expert-level joint action team of representatives from both countries would investigate the disappearance of the Saudi journalist since October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Xinhua reported.

A Saudi official source welcomed in a statement on Saudi Press Agency the decision and expressed appreciation for such a positive move, reaffirming full confidence of the joint action team, through close cooperation among its members to carry out with their set assignments.

The disappearance case attracted the world attention with the allegations that Khashoggi might had been killed or arrested inside the Saudi consulate, in which all those claims had been dismissed by Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

ahm/